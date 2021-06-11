Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 11 June, 2021, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Sports

Sk Jamal consign Partex to sixth straight defeat

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Partex Sporting Club kept the losing trend in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as they conceded their sixth defeat in a row after tasting a six-wicket drubbing to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BKSP-4 ground on Thursday.
After being sent to bat first, Partex felt the wrath of left arm pacer Salahuddin Shakil who grabbed 5-16 to bowl them out for 104 in 19.3 overs. Opener Abbas Musa was the highest scorer for Partex with 20 while Isharul Islam and Dhiman Ghosh made identical 19.
Elias Sunny snared 2-17 while Ebadot Hossain and Ziaur Rahman picked up one wicket apiece to complement Shakil.
Sheikh Jamal gunned down the target in 17.2 overs with 105-4. Captain Nurul Hasan Sohan led the victory, hitting 30 while Elias Sunny was not out on 27.
Sheikh Jamal Club are in fifth position in the point table now with six points from six matches while Partex as usual languish at the bottom table.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UEFA demands Ukraine make changes to 'political' jersey
Inter Miami in talks over Messi move
France eye Euro 2020 glory as kick-off looms
Djokovic ready to face 'biggest rival' Nadal for 58th time
Neymar to lead Brazil for Copa America
Anderson eyes another England record
Gazi Group defy valiant Mahmudul to beat DOHS
England must 'face up to things' after Twitter racism row, says Root


Latest News
15 more die at RMCH corona unit
Bangladesh receives 2nd shipment of medical supplies from US
Copa America limps to start line despite pandemic
G7 to donate 1b Covid vaccine doses to world
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan get married
8 motorcycle lifters arrested from Dhaka, Cumilla
Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan to marry soon
Biden and Johnson meet on eve of G7 summit
Man who slapped Macron gets jail sentence
Stricter lockdown in Rajshahi city from Friday afternoon
Most Read News
Is there any choice between lives and livelihoods?
Budget reflection in education sector
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Two accused confess, one sent to jail
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
BASIS demands cashback support to boost digital transactions
Forging the nation through research contribution
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft