Sk Jamal consign Partex to sixth straight defeat

Partex Sporting Club kept the losing trend in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as they conceded their sixth defeat in a row after tasting a six-wicket drubbing to Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BKSP-4 ground on Thursday.

After being sent to bat first, Partex felt the wrath of left arm pacer Salahuddin Shakil who grabbed 5-16 to bowl them out for 104 in 19.3 overs. Opener Abbas Musa was the highest scorer for Partex with 20 while Isharul Islam and Dhiman Ghosh made identical 19.

Elias Sunny snared 2-17 while Ebadot Hossain and Ziaur Rahman picked up one wicket apiece to complement Shakil.

Sheikh Jamal gunned down the target in 17.2 overs with 105-4. Captain Nurul Hasan Sohan led the victory, hitting 30 while Elias Sunny was not out on 27.

Sheikh Jamal Club are in fifth position in the point table now with six points from six matches while Partex as usual languish at the bottom table. -BSS







