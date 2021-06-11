12 more Covid patients die at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, June 10: Twelve more Covid patients died in the past 24 hours at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH), health officials said on Thursday.

Of the deceased, nine hailed from Rajshahi district while three belonged to Chapainawabganj district, Deputy Director of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital, Dr Saiful Ferdous, said.

Of the 12 people, Dr Saiful said, seven had tested positive for Covid-19 while the others were admitted to Rajshahi Hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

Currently,b142 patients from Rajshahi, 111 from Chapainawabganj, 15 from Naogaon, 15 from Natore, three from Pabna, three from Kushtia and one from Chuadanga are undergoing treatment in the corona unit of Rajshahi hospital. -UNB