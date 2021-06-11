Video
15 more die at RMCH corona unit      
Home Back Page

Get ready for Movement, Fakhrul tells BNP men

Published : Friday, 11 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday asked the party leaders and activists to take "all-out" preparations for waging a movement demanding an election-time neutral government.
"Get ready for a movement as time is running out fast. We must stand on our own feet together with people. Let's forge a national unity," he said.
Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said, "Quit power and save Bangladesh. It's our only demand. We would like tell you (govt) to step down immediately and arrange a fair and credible election under a neutral government and a neutral Election Commission. Otherwise, people know how to realise their rights."
Dhaka south city unit BNP arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 40th death anniversary of party founder Ziaur Rahman.
Fakhrul alleged that the ruling party leaders and activists are committing corruption and carrying out plundering at a time when the grapples with coronavirus. "One of their (AL) MPs said in Parliament a few days ago that small thieves are now ashamed of seeing big thugs stealing.     -UNB


