Woman beaten, poisoned to death in Magura, husband held

MAGURA, June 10: A woman was allegedly thrashed and poisoned to death by her husband and brother-in-law over a family feud in Magura's Sreepur upazila on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ava Rani, 38, wife of Sushanta Kumar of Sreepur's Hajratola village. Sushanta was arrested and produced in a court of law on Thursday.

Police said that Sushanta and his brother first thrashed Ava and then forced her to eat some poisonous insecticide. Ava was rushed to Magura Sadar Hospital in a critical condition, where she died during treatment.

Shukhdev Roy, Officer-in-charge of Sreepur Police Station, said that the body of the deceased has been sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A case has been filed at the police station, said the OC. -UNB







