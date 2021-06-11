One more TikTok gang member remanded

Another syndicate member of International woman trafficking gang, was placed on a four-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed over torturing a Bangladeshi girl after smuggling her to India.

The remanded syndicate member is Akbar Ali.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the order after Hatirjheel Police Station Inspector Mohiuddin Faruk, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court with a ten days remand plea.

Earlier on Wednesday, two gang members gave confessional statements before a Metropolitan Magistrate over the sensational case.

One more gang member of the same crime was sent to jail after questioning on remand.

Earlier on June 3, another Dhaka court placed the three on a five-day remand.

The victim managed to return home from India after 77 days of her ordeal.

The family of the young girl, who was trafficked to India and tortured in a video that went viral on social media, has said they were unaware that she had been taken out of the country.

A little over a year ago, the girl met Tiktok Hridoy in Moghbazar and told her he would help her find work abroad.

The woman's father filed a case with the Hatirjheel police over the rape and torture of his daughter by other Bangladeshis in India. A total of five people are accused in the case, including Rifadul Islam alias TikTok Hridoy.

Hridoy has already been arrested in India.

All five Bangladeshis arrested in connection with the incident in India went there illegally, and none of them had passports or visas. They used to traffic school and college girls by conning them with TikTok related promises, police claimed.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the girl was trafficked to India after being promised that she would be sent to Dubai with employment.










