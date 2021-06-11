DGHS suspends activities of four diagnostic centres in city

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has suspended activities of four diagnostic centres in the capital due to issuing fake certificates in Coronavirus sample testing.

The hospitals and laboratories were directed to suspend RT-PCR tests and sample collection for foreign bound passengers in a letter signed by Md Farid Hossain Miah, Director of the DGHS.

The four institutions are Al Jami Diagnostic Center at Purana Paltan, Stemz Health Care Ltd (BD) at Rupamyan Trade Center of Bangla Motor, CSBF Health Center of Bijoy Sarani and Medinova Medical Services Ltd at Mirpur.

Aiming to make a quick buck, these companies were issuing fake corona negative certificates to foreign bound passengers. In addition, allegations of other irregularities against these organizations have been found to be true.







