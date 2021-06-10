BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BEZA General Manager Mohammad Hasan Arif and MBL Deputy Managing Director Adil Raihan exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisation at a ceremony held at BEZA head office in the capital on Wednesday. Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury and Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury witness the signing, Under this agreement, Mercantile Bank will participate in tree plantation at Mirsarai Economic Zone Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities.Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Deputy Managing Director Md. Shafiqur Rahman and International Standard University Treasurer (In Charge) HTM Quader Newaz exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisation in presence of their colleagues, at a ceremony held in the city on Wednesday. Under the agreement, customers of AIBL and their children will get special discounts on admission and tuition fees for higher education at the International Standard University. In addition to managing all types of accounts with the bank, the students will get special benefits in any transaction including salary and tuition fees.