Paperfly gets new CFO

Paperfly recently announced the joining of a new member of their management team, Mohammad Nazim Uddin, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect, says a press release.Nazim Uddin has worked for more than 15 years in various industries like - Chittagong Stock Exchange, KPMG Bangladesh, Brummer and Partners Bangladesh, SnT Bangladesh Limited and [email protected] Limited.A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) graduate, University of Chittagong, he obtained the first position in Master of Business Administration (MBA), University of Chittagong. He was certified as a Chartered Accountant, as articled student of KPMG Rahman Rahman Huq, in 2009.Apart from attending top level leadership and management skills development workshop in New Zealand, he also has keen interests in soft skills like leadership and communication, art of communication, KPMG audit methodology and Islamic Finance.Founded in 2016, Paperfly is the leading tech-based end to end logistic solution provider with the strongest doorstep delivery network of Bangladesh. The ecommerce logistics giant Ecom Express from India, recently made a strategic investment in Paperfly.