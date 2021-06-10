Video
Honda launches new CBR 150R in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

In drive - Mutsuo Usui, Managing Director and CEO, Bangladesh Honda Private Limited, stand by Naresh Kumar Rattan, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Bangladesh Honda Private Limited.

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited (BHL) launched the All New CBR 150R high-performance full fairing sports motorcycle with a racing character that has a lot of new attractions for Bangladeshi customers.
The All New CBR 150R design package maintains an aggressive body with lots    of sharp angles. Some parts are getting more muscular, but still light. The feel of the big bike is very thick, due to various changes on almost all sides, especially obtained from the aggressive design LED lights that adopt the CBR 250RR DNA. The All New CBR 150R is a full fairing sports motorcycle with the best riding position in its class. The latest changes have led to an increasingly aggressive forward-leaning style, presenting the imagination of a racer who is ready to make a start.
Its high performance is supported by a 150cc DOHC liquid-cooled engine, capable of producing a maximum power of up to 12.6 KW (17.1 PS) @ 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.4 Nm @ 7,000 rpm. Combined with a 6-speed transmission, this machine can bring the All New CBR 150R from 0-200 meters in just 10.6 seconds, and a maximum speed of 127 km/hour.
The Assist/Slipper Clutch feature is now part of the All New CBR 150R which    can increase the sensation of pleasant riding. Slipper Clutch functions to prevent the rear tire from slipping caused by the engine brake during extreme downshifts. Through the application of this feature, the rider can also experience a much lighter clutch operation.
The All New CBR 150R is still supported by many other excellent features, including the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) accompanied by Emergency Stop Signal (ESS). This feature has been applied to several big bike models, which functions to activate the right-left turn signal simultaneously when making sudden brakes.
CBR comes 1000RR, 600RR, 500RR, 300RR, 250RR and from same DNA Honda R & D developed CBR 150R to give racing riding pleasure to the customers, said by Mr. Mutsuo Usui, Managing Director & CEO, Bangladesh Honda Private Limited.
Naresh Kumar Rattan, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing said, All      New CBR 150R is marketed in ABS type gets Tricolor can be availed from 8th June 2021 at any Honda Exclusive Authorized Dealer showroom nationwide at an attractive price of BDT. 538,000.


