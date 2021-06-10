Video
Up to 40pc discount on bKash payment at foodpanda

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Customers can now avail up to 40% discount on bKash payment while ordering food at foodpanda. Throughout the month of June, customers can get a maximum discount of 70 Taka on a minimum order of 130 Taka at various restaurants.
During the campaign, a customer can get a maximum discount of 210 Taka on three food orders. In addition, a maximum discount of 10% on grocery payment is also available.
Customers have been enjoying this digital payment facility since bKash payment was added to foodpanda, the country's leading online food delivery platform. Home delivery of food or groceries through contactless digital transaction is ensuring added safety for the customers, especially during this Covid period.
While making bKash payment, customer needs to use the code FPBKASH70 to avail maximum discount of 70 Taka.
While purchasing groceries at pandamart and Shops, customers can avail 10% discount, up to 50 Taka, on minimum order of 500 Taka by using the code FPBKASH50. A customer can avail this only once during the offer     period.
bKash payment at foodpanda requires a few easy steps. To make payment, customers have to add their bKash account details to their list of saved payment methods. Once their account details have been added, they are free to go cashless whenever they wish.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft