Shippers Council hails budget for 2021-22 fiscal

Shippers Council of Bangladesh (SCB) hailed the Tk 6,03,681 crore national budget announced by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on June 3 for the upcoming fiscal year 2021-22.

The SCB Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim in a statement termed the budget exceptional and courageous budget placed before the parliament amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the world including Bangladesh.

The statement said unlike the past, Finance Minister did not impose any new taxes, this year under the directive of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shiekh Hasina.

"We welcome that he, instead, either withdrew, reduce or increase advance tax, vat, import duty, supplementary duty etc conveniently to protect local industry, export oriented industry and agro processing industry."

"I believe these steps will increase private investment and thereby employment and development of local industry. I welcome his strong and robust budget of Tk. 1 lac 7 thousand and 614 crores as social safety net for the benefit of poor, extreme poor, distressed peasants and small professionals. Millions of people are being benefited by this programme."

The SCB Chairman hailed the Finance Minister for raising health budget to Tk 32,731 crores to fight the pandemic in 2021-22 against Tk. 19,245 crores. Tk. 10,000 crore has been kept as emergency fund.

The SCB Chairman also thanked the Finance Minister for allocating Tk. 69,417 crores, much above the last years' level, for Transport and communication sector has been allocated.

He welcomed the report that during the last 12 years, the container handling facility in Chittagong Port had been raised to 49,018 TUEs (twenty-foot equivalent units) from only 27,000 TEUS.

For safe navigation machineries have been upgraded, digital berthing has been installed and Patenga-Halishahar Bay Terminal and Port at Matarbari are at progress.

"The Council is very much encouraged to now believe that Country's foreign trade will great by be benefited by these measures. In addition, dredging at Mongla Port will also enhance our handling capacity," the statement said.









