Stocks jump as investors take fresh stakes

Stocks jumped up on Wednesday as the investors took fresh stakes advancing indices on both the bourses of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up to 10 and a half years high by 31.89 points or 0.52 per cent to 6,055 while he DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, advanced 6.64 points to 2,202 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 5.70 points to 1,296 at the close of the trading.

The daily turnover on DSE rose to new 10 and a half years high to Tk 27 billion, rising by 31 per cent over the previous day's tally of Tk 20.65 billion.

It happens to be the biggest single-day transaction since December 6 in 2010, when the turnover scaled a record amount of Tk 27.10 billion.

The daily average turnover on the DSE above Tk 21 billion in the last 10 consecutive sessions as the enthusiastic investors were active on the trading floor.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 369 issues traded, 208 advanced, 124 declined and 37 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 1.55 billion changing hands, followed by LankaBangla Finance (Tk 734 million), National Polymer (Tk 659 million), National Feed Mills (Tk 614 million) and Pioneer Insurance (Tk 589 million).

VFS Thread Dyeing was the day's top gainer hitting the upper limit circuit breaker with 10 per cent gain, while Federal Insurance was the worst loser, losing 7.39 per cent.

A total number of 364,006 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 785.26 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market capitalisation of DSE hit an all-time high to Tk 5,097 billion thanks to increased investor participation.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 84 points to settle at 17,515 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 50 points to close at 10,555.

Of the issues traded, 182 advanced, 96 declined and 31 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 29.95 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 765 million.





















