Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RMG worker turns millionaire buying Walton fridge

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Walton officials hand over a cheque for Tk10 lakh to Selim Mia at Bantibazar Walton Plaza.

Walton officials hand over a cheque for Tk10 lakh to Selim Mia at Bantibazar Walton Plaza.

Selim Mia, a ready-made garments worker from Araihazar Upazila of Narayanganj, became millionaire after purchasing a Walton refrigerator, under the nationwide Digital Campaign Season-11,' launched during the recent Eid Mega Festival.'
Walton is conducting 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service, says a press release.
Under the 'Eid Mega Festival' offer, various customer benefits like millionaire or Tk 10 lakh cash, sure cash voucher, cash back and various sorts of free products are given on the purchase of Walton refrigerator, television, air conditioner, washing machine, fan, gas stove and rice cooker.
A cheque for Tk. 10 lakh was officially handed over to Selim Mia at Bantibazar Walton Plaza on Monday last.
Dhuptara Union Parishad member Yasmin Begum, Deputy CEO of Walton Plaza Trade Abul Kalam Azad and Divisional Head of PSD-6 Emroz Haider Khan were among others present on the occasion.
Selim Mia said that he purchased a 144 liter refrigerator worth of Tk.18,500 from Walton Plaza. He received a SMS in his mobile phone from Walton with the notification of getting Tk 10 lakh cash on digital registration of the fridge.
Selim is now living at Girda village with his one baby girl and wife. Thanking Walton, he said, 'This is an opportunity for us to get rid of poverty. I intend to build a house with the money given by Walton. I also keep rest of the money for my daughter and also set up a cow farm.'
Walton currently has about two hundred models of refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers in the market. Walton has recently unveiled 27 new models of refrigerators on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. They also released over 50 models of refrigerators with updated designs and features.
With one-year replacement facility on refrigerators, Walton is providing a 12-year guarantee on compressors. Walton is delivering swift after sales to the home appliances users through its 76 service centers across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Paperfly gets new CFO
Honda launches new CBR 150R in Bangladesh
Up to 40pc discount on bKash payment at foodpanda
Shippers Council hails budget for 2021-22 fiscal
BD incentives for firms hiring transgenders hailed in India
Stocks jump as investors take fresh stakes
Bangladesh stocks hold hidden gems for investors: HSBC


Latest News
Nadal reaches 14th French Open semi-final
Trump-era ban on TikTok dropped by Biden
G7 must ensure vaccine access in developing countries: UN experts
Awami League, Covid both are monsters: Fakhrul
BGMEA urges govt to simplify RMG export procedures
Kalimullah out, Hasibur new VC of Rokeya University
Minor boy run over by truck
Bangladesh to see 3.6% GDP growth this year: World Bank
UNO who fined goat finally transferred
Webinar on 'Emotional Intelligence for Educators' by TESOL Society
Most Read News
One electrocuted in Kishoreganj
Obituary
Budget analyses confuse people
Chhatra Union demands withdrawal of 15pc VAT on private university
Reducing rape through online monitoring
56 people die in lightning strikes in a week
ACC files case against Pabna college principal
Highest daily Covid-19 infections in 40 days
17 killed in bus accident in India
Food adulteration, a public health concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft