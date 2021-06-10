RMG worker turns millionaire buying Walton fridge



Walton officials hand over a cheque for Tk10 lakh to Selim Mia at Bantibazar Walton Plaza.

Walton is conducting 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service, says a press release.

Under the 'Eid Mega Festival' offer, various customer benefits like millionaire or Tk 10 lakh cash, sure cash voucher, cash back and various sorts of free products are given on the purchase of Walton refrigerator, television, air conditioner, washing machine, fan, gas stove and rice cooker.

A cheque for Tk. 10 lakh was officially handed over to Selim Mia at Bantibazar Walton Plaza on Monday last.

Dhuptara Union Parishad member Yasmin Begum, Deputy CEO of Walton Plaza Trade Abul Kalam Azad and Divisional Head of PSD-6 Emroz Haider Khan were among others present on the occasion.

Selim Mia said that he purchased a 144 liter refrigerator worth of Tk.18,500 from Walton Plaza. He received a SMS in his mobile phone from Walton with the notification of getting Tk 10 lakh cash on digital registration of the fridge.

Selim is now living at Girda village with his one baby girl and wife. Thanking Walton, he said, 'This is an opportunity for us to get rid of poverty. I intend to build a house with the money given by Walton. I also keep rest of the money for my daughter and also set up a cow farm.'

Walton currently has about two hundred models of refrigerators, freezers and beverage coolers in the market. Walton has recently unveiled 27 new models of refrigerators on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. They also released over 50 models of refrigerators with updated designs and features.

With one-year replacement facility on refrigerators, Walton is providing a 12-year guarantee on compressors. Walton is delivering swift after sales to the home appliances users through its 76 service centers across the country.















