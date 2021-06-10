Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 4:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Clean investment surge needed to meet climate goals: IEA

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

PARIS, Jun 9: The world has no option other than to finance a huge, sevenfold surge in investment into clean energy in emerging and developing economies if climate goals are to be met, an IEA report said Wednesday.
"In many emerging and developing economies, emissions are heading upwards while clean energy investments are faltering, creating a dangerous fault line in global efforts to reach climate and sustainable energy goals," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.
The Financing Clean Energy Transitions in Emerging and Developing Economies report calculated that annual clean energy investment must increase more than sevenfold -- from less than $150 billion in 2020 to more than $1 trillion by 2030 if the world is to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
The IEA, which last month said no new fossil fuel projects should be given the go-ahead if the 2050 net-zero target is to be met, estimated energy-related carbon dioxide emissions from developing countries will grow by five billion tonnes over the next two decades, making clean energy investment a top global priority.
But a lack of funds and the economic damage wrought by the pandemic were hampering the green fight, Birol said as the IEA unveiled alongside the World Bank and the World Economic Forum a report that starkly laid out the size of the challenge ahead.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Paperfly gets new CFO
Honda launches new CBR 150R in Bangladesh
Up to 40pc discount on bKash payment at foodpanda
Shippers Council hails budget for 2021-22 fiscal
BD incentives for firms hiring transgenders hailed in India
Stocks jump as investors take fresh stakes
Bangladesh stocks hold hidden gems for investors: HSBC


Latest News
Nadal reaches 14th French Open semi-final
Trump-era ban on TikTok dropped by Biden
G7 must ensure vaccine access in developing countries: UN experts
Awami League, Covid both are monsters: Fakhrul
BGMEA urges govt to simplify RMG export procedures
Kalimullah out, Hasibur new VC of Rokeya University
Minor boy run over by truck
Bangladesh to see 3.6% GDP growth this year: World Bank
UNO who fined goat finally transferred
Webinar on 'Emotional Intelligence for Educators' by TESOL Society
Most Read News
One electrocuted in Kishoreganj
Obituary
Budget analyses confuse people
Chhatra Union demands withdrawal of 15pc VAT on private university
Reducing rape through online monitoring
56 people die in lightning strikes in a week
ACC files case against Pabna college principal
Highest daily Covid-19 infections in 40 days
17 killed in bus accident in India
Food adulteration, a public health concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft