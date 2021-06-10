Video
French dev agency to give 12m euro loan for BD power system

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The French Development Agency (AFD) will provide a loan of 12 million euros    to Bangladesh to finance the 'Construction and Augmentation of Substation and Installation of Capacitor Bank in Power System under DPDC Area' Project.
Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance and Chassatte Benoit, Country Director, AFD signed the agreement on for their respective sides, said a press release on Tuesday.
Mentionably, the grant is supplementary to a loan of 100 million euro which has previously been signed between Bangladesh and AFD to finance similar project.
The main objective of the project is to supply quality and uninterrupted electricity supply to customers under the DPDC area and to improve power supply at 132 Kv, 33Kv and 11 Kv voltage levels.
In addition, the project will contribute to improve reliability, electric power supply and demand balance by augmentation of substations and introduction of smart grid system under DPDC.
The Agency Francaise De development (AFD) is the bilateral development agency implementing official development assistance on behalf of the French Government.
The agency provides concessional sovereign loans and mobilizes grants under the regional blending facility of the European Union.


