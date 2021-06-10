Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Internal Procurement Of Paddy, Rice 

Drive fails to entice farmers

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Against the target of buying 18 lakh metric tons of Boro paddy and rice though internal public procurement drive, some 475,572 tonnes of food grain was procured in the public warehouses under the Directorate General of Food (DG Food) in last 40 days till June 7.
According to DG Food officials, farmers are not much interested to supply paddy to the government godowns, but rice mills owners have been showing interest being offered adequate price of rice. As a result, more than 31 per cent of boiled rice was already collected.
But, the Food Ministry, Food Planning and Monitoring Unit under the Ministry and the DG Food authorities are not satisfied with the progress of the drive. They want to complete 75 per cent of the drive within this month of June, according to the high officials of the Ministry.
While briefing DG Food officials involved with the drive, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Wednesday asked them to ensure its success by any means as bumper Boro crops were harvested in the last season. At the same time, he also asked not to harass the farmers unnecessarily.
He also asked them to complete the internal procurement drive within the stipulated period.
To achieve the target, Food Ministry's Secretary Dr Nazmanara Khanum on June 6 issued a circular, which was forwarded to the DG Food officials, elaborating the government planning.
According to the circular, the field level DG Food officials must achieve 75 per cent of the total procurement target within June 30. Of the rests, 15 per cent target must be achieved within July and the rest 10 per cent by August this year.
She also asked the District Controllers of Food (DC Food) and Regional Controllers of Food (RC Food) to monitor the activities of the field level officials, so that they can achieve the target.
In this Boro season, the DG Food has a plan of buying 10 lakh tonnes of boiled rice at Tk 40 per kilogram, 1.5 lakh tonnes of non-boiled rice at Tk 39 per kg and 6.5 lakh tonnes of paddy at Tk 27 per kg. In the last Boro season, the authority bought boiled rice at Tk 36 per kg, non-boiled rice at Tk 35 per kg and paddy at Tk 26 per kg considering the production cost of paddy in that season.
Due to lower price and less production, the authority could not achieve the target in the last season. As a result, the country's food grain stock has declined to less than four lakh tonnes this year. But, the stock started increasing again after starting of the local procurement drive.
According to DG Food statement, food grain stock in the government warehouses now stands at 10.65 lakh tonnes. Of those, 7.61 lakh tonnes are rice and 3.04 lakh tonnes of wheat.
DG Food statement also reads, it has bought 313,471 tonnes of boiled rice, 16,869 tonnes of non-boiled rice and 145,232 tonnes of paddy till June 6 (Sunday). The entire success of the drive is almost 27 per cent of the total target.
DG Food's District Food Controller of Dinajpur Saiful Alam told this correspondent that they are getting response in the procurement drive this season. Most millers have been supplying rice to the public warehouses. But, lack of interests is seen among farmers. If the paddy procurement target is not achieved, the target would be met up by buying equivalent amount of rice.
Meanwhile, 33 officials of the Food Ministry and the FPMU have been given responsibility to supervise the procurement drive. The Ministry's seven additional secretaries will also monitor the entire activity.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drive fails to entice farmers
Kamal dismisses claim of 2.5cr new poor
C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc
PM to open 50 model mosques today
All efforts to get city rid of water-logging fail
Making PMO controversial is no minor crime: HC  
Train services have resumed after a closure of about two month amid the lockdown
Rly starts selling tickets at station


Latest News
Nadal reaches 14th French Open semi-final
Trump-era ban on TikTok dropped by Biden
G7 must ensure vaccine access in developing countries: UN experts
Awami League, Covid both are monsters: Fakhrul
BGMEA urges govt to simplify RMG export procedures
Kalimullah out, Hasibur new VC of Rokeya University
Minor boy run over by truck
Bangladesh to see 3.6% GDP growth this year: World Bank
UNO who fined goat finally transferred
Webinar on 'Emotional Intelligence for Educators' by TESOL Society
Most Read News
One electrocuted in Kishoreganj
Obituary
Budget analyses confuse people
Chhatra Union demands withdrawal of 15pc VAT on private university
Reducing rape through online monitoring
56 people die in lightning strikes in a week
ACC files case against Pabna college principal
Highest daily Covid-19 infections in 40 days
17 killed in bus accident in India
Food adulteration, a public health concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft