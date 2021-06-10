Kamal dismisses claim of 2.5cr new poor

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said, the macro-economy has turned positively towards

the end of the fiscal year.

"We believe we will be able to achieve gross domestic product (GDP) growth above 6.1 in the current fiscal year 2020-21. That will be above all in South Asia."

The Finance Minister told reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Public Procurement, chaired by the finance minister, at noon on Wednesday.

The minister said the country's GDP growth rate for the current fiscal year 2020-21 will be more than 6.1 per cent, which is going to be the highest in South Asia.

The Minister said, "We will be able to implement our projections for the fiscal year 2021-22."

"Amid the recent pace of the economy, we will be on top of the rest of South Asia and Southeast Asia in terms of GDP growth," Kamal said.

"We believe that we will be able to achieve the projection we have made in FY 2021-22," he said asking a question, "Did the projection of the World Bank ever match?"

"We believe that we will be able to achieve the projection we have made in FY 2021-22," he said asking a question, "Did the projection of the World Bank ever match?"

In a global report last night, the World Bank projected 5.1 per cent GDP growth for 2021-22 fiscal.

The finance minister further said that in the current trend of the economy, the target for this financial year will be higher than the target of 6.1 per cent.

However, the World Bank estimates that it will be 3.6 percent in the current fiscal year.

"Our GDP growth rate will be 6.1 percent at the end of the current fiscal which would be the highest one among all the South and South-East Asian countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

"We have revised and adjusted our revenue income, expenditure and deficit in the supplementary budget considering the economic consequence amid the ongoing pandemic. And that's why, GDP target also has been re-fixed to 6.1 percent by reducing its earlier 8.2 percent GDP growth target," he added.

He also trashed the comments of some economists that the budget has failed to address the problems of coronavirus-affected low-income group..

Finance Minister dismissed a claim that the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the creation of 2.5 crore new poor in the country.

"I do not believe that 2-2.5 crore people are now below the poverty line. I need to know from where some research organizations have collected the figure," he said.

He said the government has its own research bodies and they are now working on it.

Defending the proposed national budget for fiscal year 2021-22, the finance minister said his budget has no weak points.

Trashing the comments of some economists that the budget has failed to address the problems of coronavirus-affected low-income groups, he said everything in the budget is strong.

"You will see the results of the budget, that it would serve the interest of poor people when implementation starts," he said.

He said he has followed the prime minister's instruction to bring the poor people to the mainstream economy.

"We need to increase connectivity in the hilly areas of Bandarban, Khagrachhori and Rangamati by setting up optical fiber cable connections," he said. The Department of Information Communication and Technology will do the work.







