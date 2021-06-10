C-19 positivity rate 12.33pc

Thirty-six people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday), according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With them, the total number of deaths so far reached 12,949 and the death rate stands at 1.58 per cent.

At least 2,537 new infections were recorded in the

meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 8,17,819, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 12.33 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.39 per cent.

A total of 20,584 samples were tested at labs across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Wednesday).

At least 2,267 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,57,569 and the recovery rate at 92.63 per cent.

Among the 36 deceased, 17 were men and 19 women while one was between 21-30 years old, two between 31-40 years old, four between 41-50, eight within 51-60, and 21 were above 60 years old, the release said.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 last year.

Globally, over 174.01 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.74 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.





