PM to open 50 model mosques today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate 50 mosques at through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital, Deputy Project Director (DPD) Shafique Talukder said at a briefing on the premises of Savar Upazila Model Mosqueon Wednesday.

Coinciding with the 'Mujib Year', 50 model mosques out of total 560 are set to be opened simultaneously across the country on Thursday, aiming at preaching the true message of Islam to eliminate

religious misconceptions.

The mosques are located at Savar upazila in Dhaka, Madhukhali and Saltha upazilas in Faridpur, Pakundia and Kuliarchar upazilas in Kishoreganj, Shibaloy upazila in Manikganj, Rajbari sadar upazila, Shariatpur sadar and Gosairhat upazilas, Shariakandi, Sherpur and Kahaloo upazilas in Bogura, Sapahar and Porsha upazilas in Naogaon, Sirajganj district and sadar upazila, Chatmohar upazila in Pabna, Godagari and Paba upazilas in Rajshahi, Khansama and Birol in Dinajpur, Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat, Panchagarh sadar and Debiganj upazilas, Rangpur district, sadar upazila, Mithapukur, Pirgonj and Badargonj upazilas, Haripur upazila in Thakurgaon, Subarnachar upazila in Noakhali, Gafargaon and Tarakanda upazilas in Mymensingh, Chattogram district, Lohagara, Mirsharai and Sandwip upazilas, Jamalpur sadar and Islampur upazilas, Nabinagar and Bijoynagar upazilas in Brahmanbaria, Bhola sadar, Dakshinsurma upazila in Sylhet, Daudkandi upazil in Comilla, Panchari upazila in Khagrachhari, Kushtia sadar, Khulna district, Kachua upazila in Chandpur, Rajapur upazila in Jhalakathi and Chuadanga sadar upazila, he said.