All efforts to get city rid of water-logging fail



Vehicles wading through stagnant water on the road near the Bangabhaban. A heavy rainfall on Wednesday caused severe water logging across the city. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In last nine days of this month, Dhaka city dwellers had faced unbound sufferings for at least five days for the water logging caused due to heavy rainfall on the

impact of Southwest monsoon.

However, mayors of the two city corporation - Atiqul Islam of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh of Dhaka South City Corporation have been giving the people assurances to keep them free from the curse of water logging.

On December 31 last year, Dhaka North and South City corporations were given charge of Dhaka WASA's 26 canals inside the capital. Despite taking various initiatives in the last five months, the corporation authorities couldn't give the people relief from water logging.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast, the Southwest monsoon has advanced up to Chattogram, Barishal, Dhaka, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest monsoon over remaining parts of the country. Monsoon is fairly active over Eastern part of the country and weak to moderate over North Bay.

The Met Office forecasts light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy rainfalls at isolated places over the country.

It has also predicted mild heat wave can be sweep over the regions of Faridpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Sirajganj and Kushtia and it may abate.

Mayors of the two city corporations claimed after taking charge of Dhaka WASA's 26 canals, they have operated drives against illegal grabbers and remove dirt and silt from the canals and culverts. That's why the rain water is moving much faster than before.

New steps have already been taken to remove water blockage, including activating the pump stations, installing new pumps and cleaning the sluice gates from the periphery of the capital. The two mayors claim that water logging in Dhaka will be further reduced next year.

According to the Met Office statement, in the first week of June, Dhaka received 85mm of rain in three hours on June 1 and 116mm on June 5. And two more days of rainfall in Dhaka caused severe water logging as well as extreme suffering to the people.

According to experts, unplanned urbanization, the practice of dumping garbage in open spaces, road digging in the name of development work during rainy season, grabbing of four rivers and 75 canals around Dhaka, construction of high rise buildings by occupying natural water bodies and wide use of polythene are mainly behind water logging.

Last year, the River and Delta Research Centre conducted a study on the city canals. According to their reports, number of rivers in Dhaka district was 15 post-independence. Of those, there are no trace of Ati, Kanai, Dolai, Pando and Narai rivers now.

Mayor Atiqul Islam and Mayor Fazle Nur Taposh started working to alleviate the city's water logging problem since taking office 13 months ago.

To ensure flow of drain water the South city, DSCC Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh reorganised the entire waste management system.

He registered Primary Waste Service Providers (PSP) working in all Ward for collecting wastes from houses and business organizations between 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

Taposh has also taken initiative to establish Waste Transfer Unit in each Ward of the DSCC.

Regarding the steps taken to alleviate the water blockage in DSCC area Mayor Taposh said, We have already removed more than 103,500 metric tons of waste and 679,000 tonnes of silt from the canals and box culverts.

"We have been able to activate three pump machines at two idle pump stations. We are working hard to get the other three pumps in operation," he said and added, "We are working on clearing the closed and open sewers and drains in DSCC area. We hope our cleaning programme will be completed by this month."

After the inauguration of Sheikh Rasel Park in Jatrabari, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh told journalists, "If there is heavy rain, water logging will be eliminated within three hours, in case of heavy rain it will be take two hours and after normal rain, water logging will be remove within one hour."

Mentioning that "Development work worth Tk 103 crore is underway to alleviate water logging problem in the capital," the DSCC Mayor said "Dhaka South City is working on a short, medium and long term plans to relieve the people of the capital from water logging as soon as possible. It will take some time for us to reap the benefits of ongoing work."

On the other hand, 11,736 tons of floating waste has been removed from the canal under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) since it took over the responsibility. 5,600 tonnes of solid waste has been removed from the bottom of the canal. At present water is flowing through the canals.

A total of 21,843 cleaners are working to clean the canals. Besides, out of 160km of storm sewerage drains received from Dhaka WASA, DNCC has undertaken five regional activities at a cost of Tk 33 crore to clean 94.71km of drains.

As part of the short-term plan to alleviate water logging in the DNCC area, drains are being constructed and pipelines are being laid from Maghbazar, Madhubag, Karwan Bazar, Sector 1 of Uttara, Airport Road and from Banani Railgate to Kakli Junction.

Besides, illegal occupation of Ibrahimpur canal, Kalyanpur canal, Abdullahpur Khizir canal has been evicted.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said the DNCC is working on short, medium and long term plans to alleviate the water logging in the city. The DNCC has already started canal recovery and cleaning activities at various places. It will continue with the help of the people," he added.

"Despite the record amount of rain in Dhaka on June 1, efforts have been made to free the city dwellers from water logging as soon as possible. We are working to reduce water logging problem in the city" he also said.



