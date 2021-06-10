Young entrepreneurs hold key to building digital BD - Palak

The Bangabandhu Innovation Grant- BIG 2021 has been launched by the iDEA Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division of Bangladesh to commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The prime goal of this initiative is to create a startup ecosystem and inspire youth by nourishing their entrepreneurial mindset. To Promote BIG -2021 as an international flagship programme, the iDEA project has taken numerous initiatives such as University activation programms, TV Reality shows, and international road show campaigns.

State Minister of ICT Division Mr. Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP enlightened the media about the present state and the future action plans of BIG 2021. The Senior Secretary of ICT Division. N M Zeaul Alam PAA, the Additional Secretary and the Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council Mr. Parthapratim Deb and The Project Director and Joint Secretary of iDEA Project Md. Abdur Rakib attented the press conference. The sponsors of the initiative - Founder and CEO of evaly.com.bds. Mohammad Rassel along with the Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-tech industries Ltd. Engineer Md. Liakat Ali, And Tina Zabin, Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh Limited shared their valuable thoughts on BIG 2021 at the press conference.







