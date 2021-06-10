Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 4:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror

Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror

Engineer Rukhsana Nazma Eshaque has been appointed as Managing Director (MD) of Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL), a state-owned gas company under Petrobangla.
Nazma Eshaque has become the county's first female managing director of the GTCL, said a press release issued by GTCL Officers Welfare Association.  
She was serving the National gas greed operation and project implementation and planning division of GTCL since 1995.
The newly appointed Managing Director is a renewed professional, skilled organiser, technically skilled engineer, and successful mother.
Nazma Eshaque, a post-graduate with honours from the Chemical Engineering department of BUET, has been serving for 28 years in the gas sector.
She was born at Harisangan village at Belabo in Narsingdi. Her father is Dr Eshaque and Mother Amena Khatun.
Having a son and two daughters, Nazma Eshaque's husband, Engineer Md Zakir Hossain, serves at DESCO as chief engineer.
Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her appointment at GTCL, she said it is a unique example of women empowerment in the country.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror
Members of the Bangladesh Kindergarten Association staged a token hunger strike
US advises against travel to BD
Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur
Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief
Chhatra Union demands withdrawal of 15pc VAT on private university
Govt invites applications for ‘Begum Rokeya Padak-2021’
Dhaka weighs new HSC exam centres in pandemic


Latest News
Nadal reaches 14th French Open semi-final
Trump-era ban on TikTok dropped by Biden
G7 must ensure vaccine access in developing countries: UN experts
Awami League, Covid both are monsters: Fakhrul
BGMEA urges govt to simplify RMG export procedures
Kalimullah out, Hasibur new VC of Rokeya University
Minor boy run over by truck
Bangladesh to see 3.6% GDP growth this year: World Bank
UNO who fined goat finally transferred
Webinar on 'Emotional Intelligence for Educators' by TESOL Society
Most Read News
One electrocuted in Kishoreganj
Obituary
Budget analyses confuse people
Chhatra Union demands withdrawal of 15pc VAT on private university
Reducing rape through online monitoring
56 people die in lightning strikes in a week
ACC files case against Pabna college principal
Highest daily Covid-19 infections in 40 days
17 killed in bus accident in India
Food adulteration, a public health concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft