

Engr. Rukhsana Nazma new GTCL Managting Direcror

Nazma Eshaque has become the county's first female managing director of the GTCL, said a press release issued by GTCL Officers Welfare Association.

She was serving the National gas greed operation and project implementation and planning division of GTCL since 1995.

The newly appointed Managing Director is a renewed professional, skilled organiser, technically skilled engineer, and successful mother.

Nazma Eshaque, a post-graduate with honours from the Chemical Engineering department of BUET, has been serving for 28 years in the gas sector.

She was born at Harisangan village at Belabo in Narsingdi. Her father is Dr Eshaque and Mother Amena Khatun.

Having a son and two daughters, Nazma Eshaque's husband, Engineer Md Zakir Hossain, serves at DESCO as chief engineer.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her appointment at GTCL, she said it is a unique example of women empowerment in the country.