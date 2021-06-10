US advises against travel to BD

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had advised all travellers to avoid some destinations including Bangladesh while they were considered "Covid-19 very high risk tier."

CDC advised travel health notices for dozens of countries to a COVID-19 very high risk tier on Tuesday, adjusting travel guidance for vaccinated Americans in the process, however, this is for the first time they included Bangladesh's name in any health risk issues.

"Avoid travel to Bangladesh. If you must travel to Bangladesh, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," the CDC's Covid-19 Global notice said.

The US State Department is raises the alert level for countries due to COVID-19.Global Notice - Very High

"All travelers to avoid to these destinations while they were considered "COVID-19 very high," it now cautions travelers to make sure they are fully vaccinated before traveling to these regions. Unvaccinated travelers should still avoid nonessential travel to the Level 3 destinations," the agency said.

The update ensures that travel health notice levels "reflect the current global situation and are aligned with guidance for internal travel," which says people should not travel unless fully vaccinated, the CDC said in a Tuesday statement.

Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel, everyone 16 years of age and older should get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before travel.

A total of 62 destinations - including Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy, France and Germany - dropped from "COVID-19 very high" Level 4 tier to "COVID-19 high" Level 3 tier on the CDC's travel recommendations list, which rates the riska by country, recently.

The changes come as vaccination rates across the U.S. continue to climb. As of Monday, 51.6 per cent of the total U.S. population had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 42.1 per cent were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The CDC's travel guidance now gives specific advice to vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

The recent updates follow the CDC's decision to update the criteria it uses to determine travel health notice levels "to better differentiate countries with severe outbreak situations from countries with sustained, but controlled, COVID-19 spread," according to its website.

About a quarter of the 246 destinations listed in the CDC's travel recommendations page are at Level 4, where the CDC says those who "must travel" to these destinations should make sure they are fully vaccinated. North Korea, Haiti, Nicaragua and Uzbekistan were added to this tier Monday.

According to the CDC's website, about 64 destinations are now at Level 3.

Twenty-one are listed at Level 2, which is considered "COVID-19 moderate." The CDC asks that travelers are fully vaccinated before traveling to these destinations, and says unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid nonessential travel to these destinations. Seventeen destinations were moved to this tier on Monday, including El Salvador, Finland and Kenya.

The State Department, which factors in the CDC's guidance when determining its own travel advisories, updated its advice to U.S. travelers this week, as well.

But those alerts also consider other factors, including COVID-19-related travel restrictions, crime, and terrorism, so State Department alert levels may not always match the CDC's travel health notice levels.

A Tuesday release from the State Department said it would "continue to monitor?health and safety conditions around the world, working with the CDC and other agencies, as conditions evolve."









