Businessman's body found in hotel room at Kamalapur

Police on Tuesday night recovered the body of a businessman from a room of a residential hotel in Kamalapur in the capital.

The deceased was identified as Torun Kanti Sen, 52, hailed from Chattogram. Police identified him from his National ID card.

Torun rented room 701 of Hotel Al Farruq on June 7. After getting no response from inside the room on Tuesday night, the hotel employees informed the matter the law enforcers of the matter.

Motijheel police went to the scene at about 11.00pm and found the body of Torun, breaking open the door. There is no injury marks on the body, police said.

Police sent the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.








