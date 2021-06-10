

Outgoing Air Chief meets Army Chief

On arrival at Army Headquarters, Chief of Air Staff was cordially received by Chief of Army Staff, according to ISPR.

During the call, they exchanged greetings and spent some time with each other.

The outgoing Chief of Air Staff expressed his acknowledgement to the Chief of Army Staff for overall support during his tenure as the Chief of Air Staff.

Earlier, Chief of Air Staff was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out Army Contingent at Senakunja. He inspected the guard and took salute.

It may be mentioned that the Chief of Air Staff will handover BAF Command to the newly appointed Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan in the afternoon on June 12.

