

‘Third party’ in the vaccine crisis



However, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has recently published a report on how a 'third party' has been directly engaged in creating an artificial crisis of Covid vaccines in the country. Moreover, the TIB report alleged how the 'Third party', selected purely on political consideration, practically forced the government to bow down to a manmade crisis. The recent TIB study, titled 'Tackling Coronavirus Pandemic: Governance Challenges in COVID-19 Vaccine Management' was conducted following both qualitative and quantitative methods, and by analysing data in the light of different indicators of good governance.



Perhaps the most important finding in the TIB report is the marked deficits in the indicators of good governance in vaccine management activities coupled with irregularities in the procurement mechanism. The TIB report also mentioned that the government procured vaccines at a higher price (US$ 5) than that of European Union countries (US$ 2.19), India (US$ 2.8), African Union (US$ 3) and Nepal (US$ 4). Additionally, government's health authorities have evidently failed to include the disadvantaged people in the vaccination programme because of lack in coordination to implement it. There's also discrimination in providing the vaccine, since the registration process is adverse to the disadvantaged people. These eye-opening revelations in the report are enough to ring the alarm.



The point, however, unless these findings are seriously taken and addressed the soonest by government's relevant authorities - the manmade crisis will keep deepening. From our standpoint, as much as the vaccine crisis is about murky money making, it is also a filthy game of playing with public health and well being. The renowned business entity, reportedly acting as a 'third party' in-between the procurement, import and supply chain must comprehend the gravity of its fiasco.



Not to forget, the TIB report comes at a critical time following a surge in C-19 cases in our border districts with the deadly Indian variant of the virus spreading fast. Failing to obtain vaccine at a crucial time as now may well exacerbate the health disaster.



