Say ‘NO’ to all drugs

Dear Sir

Being influenced by friends or sometimes out of curiosity, the youngsters gradually become drug dependent. Drug addiction is a deadly social malady. This intense dependency can surely destroy a person's personality, professional career, and may lead to suicidal decisions. Human life is full of variety, uncertainty, and surprises as well. There might be various troubles in life. However, fetching drugs is-in no way a solution to any problems. This awful drug must not be an option for anyone to ease the momentary suffering.



All the apparently innocuous gateway drugs like--sleeping pills, painkillers, and mild alcohol should strictly be proscribed. As we know, very few people can halt taking drugs after being habituated with them quite a few times. At one stage they start taking powerful dosage of drugs because of euphoric sensation.



So, we have to possess the ethical ability to say a 'NO' to all varieties of the drug. Anyhow, we must keep ourselves protected from drugs. We have to keep in mind that we have an immense power to turn around at this young age. After all a comprehensive form of practical, social, and emotional awareness is holistically imperative to prevent drug addiction.



Wares Ali Khan

Rangpur City