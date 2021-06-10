Video
Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 4:48 AM
Home Countryside

Five minors drown in 3 dists

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondents

Five minor children including two sisters drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Moulvibazar and Sherpur, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: Two minor girls and a boy drowned in separate incidents in Chauhali and Shahjadpur upazilas of the district on Tuesday.
Two minor sisters drowned when a boat capsized in the Jamuna River in Chauhali Upazila on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Tania Khatun, 4, and four-month-old Taslima, daughters of Manirul Islam of Panchbangla Village in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chauhali Police Station Rafiqul Islam said the boat, carrying 15 people including the sisters, sank in the river at around 4pm due to due to strong current in the river while they were going to Jorota School Ghat in Shahjadpur from Jotpara Ghat in Chauhali.
A total of 12 passengers managed to swim ashore.
Later, the bodies of the siblings were recovered while another still is missing, the OC added.
On the other hand, a minor child drowned in a pond in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Akib Hossain, 2, son of Shahadat Hossain of Bera Kuchatia Village under Habibullah Nagar Union in the upazila.
The deceased's father said Akib fell in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while the family members were unaware of it.
After searching, the family members found his body floating in the pond at night and recovered it.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Habiba, 3, was the daughter of Halim Mia, a resident of Uttar Alepur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Habiba was playing at the courtyard in the afternoon. At one stage, she slipped into a pond there while her relatives were unaware of it.
After searching, the family members found the floating body on water and recovered it.  
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A baby of 18 months old drowned in water in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Abul Kayesh was the only son of Maulana Azizur Rahman of Zamirakanda Village under Jogania Union in the upazila.
According to family sources, Kayesh was playing on the house premises with his grandfather and other babies at around 2:30. At one stage, he went to a pond bank, and he got drowned in the pond. Later family members started searching for him and saw his floating body on the pond. He was taken to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.


