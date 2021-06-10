Woman killed in train accident in Natore

NATORE, June 9: An unidentified woman was killed in a train accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

According to locals, the accident occurred in Simultala area of Madhnagar Railway Station in the Sadar Upazila.

Madhnagar Railway Station Master Md Sahed Zaman has confirmed the information.

He said, the victim was above 60; she was roaming in the area for some days; and on Sunday evening, she got injured after being hit by the Parbotipur-bound Uttara Express train in Simultala area of the upazila.

She died on the way while she was being brought to Natore Sadar Hospital.

The matter has been informed to the authority of Santahar G.R.P. Thana, he mentioned.







