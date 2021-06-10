Several thousand families live on Rangamati hills with risk of landslide



The photo shows houses constructed on hills in Rangamati with risk of landslide. photo: observer

According to field sources, despite previous hillslide causing casualties, living on foothill in the district has gone up, instead of declining.

On June 13 in 2017, 120 persons including five army members died due to landslide in Rangamati. This year's the early downpour is creating fear among all.

Observing the situation, the district administration has hanged cautionary sign boards in risky areas; dwellers in risky areas are asked to take shelter in makeshift centres before the rainy season.

Also in 2018, landslide killed 11 persons at Burighat in Naniarchar Upazila, and seven others died in Kaptai Upazila in 2019.

Casualties occur every year due to landslide. But the victim families are re-building their houses on the hills and living accordingly.

During every rainy season, on behalf of the district administration cautionary signboards are hanged asking hilly inhabitants not to live in risky areas and build houses. But foothill dwellers don't adhere to the instruction.

As a result, several thousand families are living in risk in different areas including Rupnagar, Shimultali and Bhedbhedi in the district town.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mizanur Rahman said, already 33 places have been identified as risky in Rangamati Town, and cautionary signboards have been hanged there.

He added, 29 makeshift shelter centres have been opened. Nine committees have been formed with nine ward councillors to take action measures if sliding occurs anywhere.

Besides, all types of preparations have been taken in nine upazilas including Rangamati Sadar.

Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury said, "In light of the 2017 landslide experience, we have taken necessary preparation in the municipal area, so that no casualty occurs due to hillslide."

He said already shelter centres have been opened; publicity awareness is being made on behalf of the Pourasabha asking foothill dwellers to go to the shelter centres during heavy raining.

Though many have become aware about hillslide, they have built up their houses on foothill again, he mentioned. As a result, during heavy rainfall, the risk is very likely, he added.

Casualties can be contained due to landslide if people living on foothills make their early shifting to the shelter centres while raining heavily, knowledgeable quarters said.

