Three killed in road mishaps

Three people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Bogura, Dinajpur and Sirajganj, on Tuesday.

BOGURA: A truck driver was killed in a road accident in the district at dawn on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Hossain, 35, son of late Sabuj Hossain, a resident of Kuliarchar area in Kishoreganj.

In-Charge of a local police outpost Inspector Abdur Rashid said a tomato-laden mini truck and a bus of 'Nabil Paribahan' were collided head-on in Barpur area on the Bogura-Rangpur Highway on the outskirt of Bogura Town at dawn, which left the truck driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.

DINAJPUR: A man was killed and his wife and daughter were injured when a microbus hit a motorcycle in Biral Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sumanta Kumer Das, 43, a resident of Chaulipatti Mahalla area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Biral Police Station (PS) Md Fakhrul Islam said a microbus hit a motorcycle carrying Sumanta, his wife Shila Das and daughter Souradipta Das in Giridharpur Shimultala area in the afternoon, leaving Sumanta dead on the spot and the duo injured.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A van-puller was killed in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam, 38, son of Chandu Sheikh, a resident of Amdanga Dakshinpara Village in the upazila.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Shahjahan Ali said a truck hit a van in front of Aristocrat Hotel in Dhopakandi area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway at dawn, leaving the van-puller dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.







