Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 4:47 AM
340 more contract corona in 4 districts

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondents

A total of 340 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in four districts- Noakhali, Thakurgaon, Bagerhat and Jashore, in four days.
NOAKHALI: Some 80 more people have contacted novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 9,290 in the district.
Meanwhile, 125 people died of the virus here with reporting one more death.
Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.
A total of 350 samples were tested for the virus in the district in the last 24 hours while 80 found positive with the positivity rate of 22.86 per cent. Of the newly infected people, 49 are from Sadar Upazila.
A special seven-day-lockdown was imposed on six unions and Noakhali Municipality in Sadar Upazila from June 5 following the sudden surge of Covid cases.
THAKURGAON: Some 30 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
Thakurgaon CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.
Of the newly infected people, 12 are in Sadar, seven in Ranishankail, six in Baliadangi, three in Pirganj and two in Haripur upazilas.
A total of 106 samples were tested in the district in the last 24 hours where 30 people were found positive for the virus with 31.80 per cent of positivity rate.
Meanwhile, a total of 95 people tested positive for the virus here in the last one week.
BAGERHAT: Some 69 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,860 here.
Bagerhat CS Dr KM Humayun Kabir confirmed the information on Tuesday.
Of the newly infected people, 30 are in Mongla, 14 in Fakirhat, eight in Morrelganj, seven in Sadar, six in Sharankhola, three in Rampal and one in Mollahar upazilas. A total of 47 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.
JASHORE: A total of 161 coronavirus cases were reported in the district in the last 24 hours till Monday, with the positivity rate of 29 per cent.
The average positivity rate was 18 per cent on the month of May. However, the infection rate started to increase in recent days.
In the last 24 hours, 553 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the district while 161 of them found positive for the virus.
With this, the virus cases rose to 7,428 in the district.
A total of 56 coronavirus patients are now undergoing treatment at Jashore 250-bed General Hospital.
Meanwhile, 82 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.
Additional District Magistrate Kazi Md Sayemuzzaman said several initiatives including conducting mobile court have been taken to ensure maintaining health guidelines in the district.


