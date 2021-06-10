Fishermen find no hilsa in Meghna



The photo shows idle fishing boats at Patarkhal Machghat in Daulatkhan Upazila of Bhola District. photo: observer

They return almost empty-handed to their respective fishing stations from the river after trying for the whole day. Different fishing stations in the upazila have turned fish-less; and bazaars are also experiencing very thin arrival of hilsa.

Due to hilsa crisis in the Meghna, many fishers are shifting to other professions. Under the Jhatka preservation and hilsa production programme during March-April period, all fishing activities remained suspended in the Meghna River. During this period, many fishers were fined by local administration and sent to jail on charge of fishing.

The fishing ban was imposed for March-April Period. Though over one month has passed after the ban time, hilsa fishes are not arriving in the Meghna.

According to the field sources, huge Jhatka were caught with banned nets in the river during the ban period dodging the administration.

During a visit on Sunday to Patarkhal new and old fishing stations, Ripon Miar Fishing Station, Bhabanipur Fishing Station, Guptaganj Bazar Fishing Station, Government Digghirparh Fishing Station, Medua Fishing Station, Charpata Fishing Station, and others were found with poor arrival of fish; fishers and warehouse owners were seen passing idle time.

One fisherman Belal who returned from the river with few fishes said, "I went to Meghna with five boat partners in the morning. We dropped net for two times but did not get any hilsa. We have got few other fishes only. We sold these at Tk 520. The amount is so poor to lift the fuel cost."

Warehouse Owner Imam Hawladar at Patarkhal Fishing Station said, "We are also experiencing bad time for hilsa scarcity in the Meghna. We are passing the whole day at the station with no earning."

Several fishers like Abdullah, Shahabuddin, Rahman expressed their frustration. They said, the fishing ban was lifted much earlier, but Meghna is yet to see hilsa. Even two or four hilsa cannot be netted in a whole day of trying, they mentioned, adding, the trawler-fuel cost cannot be raised.

They further said, "The government was supposed to give us rice 40 kg each for four months from March to June. But many fishers did not get rice".

Due to nepotism-based listing, public representatives are distributing rice to the people most of whom are not fishers, they alleged.

There has been an allegation of irregularities about VGF-based rice for fishermen in one union of the upazila. The fishermen who are deprived of cards have staged demonstration against the irregularities in providing rice. The news about the allegation got viral on social media.

When contacted, Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Mahafuzul Hasnine said, hilsa arrival in the Meghna River has come down by a little bit. There are several reasons behind it, he mentioned, adding there was no rainfall for a long time; so in the absence of sweet water flow, there has been a dearth of hilsa in the river.

Now the raining has started, and with recession of the salty water, the possibility hilsa arrival is high, he mentioned.

In reply to a question, Mahfuzul Hasnine said, there is a total 20,359 registered fishers in the upazila; in fact, they are getting the rice; there is no scope for giving rice to others instead of fishers.







