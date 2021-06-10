12 more die of corona in four districts

A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus in four districts- Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Pabna and Satkhira, in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

RAJSHAHI: Eight more people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said four of the eight people who died in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while others had been suffering with its symptoms. Their samples have been collected for the virus test.

Of the deceased, five were from Rajshahi and three from Chapainawabganj and Pabna districts.

A total of 227 patients with the virus infection and its symptoms are now being treated in the coronavirus ward and ICU of RMCH till Wednesday morning.

SATKHIRA: Four more people died with coronavirus symptoms at Satkhira Medical College Hospital in the district town in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, a total of 108 more cases were reported in the district with the positivity rate of 59.34 per cent infection rate.

A total of 182 samples were tested while 108 found positive for the virus.

Currently, there are 501 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the district.







