Trudeau slams ‘terrorist’ killing of Muslim family

OTTAWA, Jun 9: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday denounced the killing of four Muslim family members, run down by the driver of a pick-up truck, as a hate-driven "terrorist attack," and urged the nation to stand up against intolerance.

The victims -- a husband and wife, their teenage daughter and the child's grandmother -- were killed Sunday when the truck mounted a curb and struck them in the city of London, in Canada's central Ontario province.

The couple's nine-year-old son, orphaned in what police said was a planned attack targeting a Muslim family, was recovering in hospital from serious injuries.

"This killing was no accident. This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities," Trudeau said during an impassioned speech at the House of Commons.

The Canadian leader later addressed an outdoor vigil of thousands at the mosque the family attended, speaking directly to the country's Muslim community.

"You are not alone. All Canadians mourn with you, and stand with you tonight," he said at the vigil, which was attended by all of the country's political leaders.

He said Canada was "not immune" to the rising discrimination and division witnessed elsewhere in the world in recent years.

"Together, we can counter this darkness, and this intolerance," he said. -AFP