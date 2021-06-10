Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Benzema exits early as France beat Bulgaria in final pre-Euro friendly

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

PARIS, JUNE 9: Karim Benzema was forced to leave the pitch with a dead leg on Tuesday as world champions France beat Bulgaria 3-0 in their final friendly one week before beginning their Euro 2020 campaign.
Benzema was taken off in the 39th minute at the Stade De France in what is France's last match before they take on Germany in their opening Group F match of the European Championship against Germany on June 15.
France also face reigning European champions Portugal and Hungary, who will play two of their group matches in front of big crowds at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
The 33-year-old Benzema had been recalled with great fanfare to the national team following a near six-year exile, but his replacement Olivier Giroud showed why Les Bleus are considered among the favourites for the tournament with a late brace which took his France total to 46.
Giroud, 34, is now just five goals behind France's all-time top scorer Thierry Henry but will likely be sidelined when Benzema returns.
"When people call on me, the most important thing is to do the job," Giroud told broadcaster M6.
"I had good service from my teammates. They know where I'm going to be in the box so I just tried to finish well."
Antoine Griezmann scored the opening goal in front of 5,000 joyous supporters who were also celebrating their return to live football in the stadium.
Charlene Lecuir was one of those fans lucky enough to get a ticket for Tuesday's match, and told AFP she let out a "scream of joy" when she learned she would be attending. Fans were allowed in if they had a negative test for Covid-19 within the previous 48 hours or proof they had been completely innoculated for the virus.

Benzema's 'Dead Leg'
The supporters were worried when, with France already ahead thanks to Griezmann, Benzema sat down in the middle of the pitch and was checked over by team doctors after having fallen heavily when attempting a header a few minutes earlier.
He then left the field, but France coach Didier Deschamps played down the injury, saying it was a "dead leg".
"He took a good hit on the muscle above the knee," Deschamps told M6.
"He stopped playing because he felt it hardening... the medical staff are at his side."
Benzema had been sidelined by Les Bleus since 2015 over his alleged role in a blackmail plot involving his former international teammate Mathieu Valbuena.
He missed out on France's 2018 World Cup win and their run to the Euro 2016 final on home soil.
Benzema has scored 27 goals for France and was last month named as this season's best French foreign-based player by the country's players' association.
He scored 29 goals last season for Real Madrid, passing 20 league goals in all three seasons since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in 2018.
Elsewhere a Spain side made up of young players due to captain Sergio Busquets' positive Covid-19 test, which led to the entire first team squad being put in isolation, thumped Lithuania 4-0.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema exits early as France beat Bulgaria in final pre-Euro friendly
India's Chhetri says no comparisons with Messi
England boss Southgate speaks of 'pride' on eve of Euro 2020
Neymar helps Brazil to perfect six in WC qualifying
Krejcikova into French Open last four as Djokovic, Nadal eye blockbuster
Windies look to pounce on unsettled South Africa
Williamson out of 2nd Test against England
England face 'difficult time', says Anderson


Latest News
Nadal reaches 14th French Open semi-final
Trump-era ban on TikTok dropped by Biden
G7 must ensure vaccine access in developing countries: UN experts
Awami League, Covid both are monsters: Fakhrul
BGMEA urges govt to simplify RMG export procedures
Kalimullah out, Hasibur new VC of Rokeya University
Minor boy run over by truck
Bangladesh to see 3.6% GDP growth this year: World Bank
UNO who fined goat finally transferred
Webinar on 'Emotional Intelligence for Educators' by TESOL Society
Most Read News
One electrocuted in Kishoreganj
Obituary
Budget analyses confuse people
Chhatra Union demands withdrawal of 15pc VAT on private university
Reducing rape through online monitoring
56 people die in lightning strikes in a week
ACC files case against Pabna college principal
Highest daily Covid-19 infections in 40 days
17 killed in bus accident in India
Food adulteration, a public health concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft