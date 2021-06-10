Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 4:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India's Chhetri says no comparisons with Messi

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

NEW DELHI, JUNE 9: India's Sunil Chhetri said Wednesday comparisons with Lionel Messi are misplaced after overtaking him in number of goals, and added he remains a huge fan of the Argentine star.
Chhetri surpassed Messi's tally of 72 international goals in India's 2-0 win over Bangladesh on Monday to stand behind top-ranked Cristiano Ronaldo (103) among active players.
"The fact is there is no comparison whatsoever (with Messi)," Chhetri, who has scored 74 international goals, said from Doha. "When anyone sees those (top goal scorer) chart, be happy for five seconds as an Indian and that's about it. Forget about me and Messi because the whole world, including me, is a fan of Messi."
Chhetri, 36, scored all two goals in India's victory in the qualifying match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.
With 73 strikes Ali Mabkhout, of the United Arab Emirates, is also above Messi a six-time Ballon d'Or winner widely regarded as the greatest player of the modern era.
India, who are ranked 105th in the FIFA team rankings, are already out of the race to qualify for the World Cup but can make it to the Asian Cup in China.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema exits early as France beat Bulgaria in final pre-Euro friendly
India's Chhetri says no comparisons with Messi
England boss Southgate speaks of 'pride' on eve of Euro 2020
Neymar helps Brazil to perfect six in WC qualifying
Krejcikova into French Open last four as Djokovic, Nadal eye blockbuster
Windies look to pounce on unsettled South Africa
Williamson out of 2nd Test against England
England face 'difficult time', says Anderson


Latest News
Nadal reaches 14th French Open semi-final
Trump-era ban on TikTok dropped by Biden
G7 must ensure vaccine access in developing countries: UN experts
Awami League, Covid both are monsters: Fakhrul
BGMEA urges govt to simplify RMG export procedures
Kalimullah out, Hasibur new VC of Rokeya University
Minor boy run over by truck
Bangladesh to see 3.6% GDP growth this year: World Bank
UNO who fined goat finally transferred
Webinar on 'Emotional Intelligence for Educators' by TESOL Society
Most Read News
One electrocuted in Kishoreganj
Obituary
Budget analyses confuse people
Chhatra Union demands withdrawal of 15pc VAT on private university
Reducing rape through online monitoring
56 people die in lightning strikes in a week
ACC files case against Pabna college principal
Highest daily Covid-19 infections in 40 days
17 killed in bus accident in India
Food adulteration, a public health concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft