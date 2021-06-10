Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 4:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Windies look to pounce on unsettled South Africa

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

GROS-ISLET, JUNE 9: West Indies start a two-Test contest against South Africa on Thursday with the home side believing they have their best chance in 30 years of overcoming the unsettled visitors in a series at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.
Kraigg Brathwaite's team are unbeaten in their last four Tests - a 2-0 triumph in Bangladesh and drawn matches at home to Sri Lanka.
They go into the campaign ranked just ahead of a Proteas team reeling from successive heavy defeats in two Tests in Pakistan.
They also have senior opening batsman Dean Elgar installed as Test captain following the retirement of Faf du Plessis from the traditional format.
West Indies suffered a setback leading into the opening Test when their fastest bowler, Shannon Gabriel, was ruled out through injury.
It opens the prospect of 19-year-old pacer Jayden Seales making a Test debut although his lack of experience - he has played just one first-class match - could see the selectors opting for Alzarri Joseph.
Brathwaite, Joseph and senior seamer Kemar Roach have all benefited from stints on the English county circuit following the end of the Sri Lanka series.
It remains to be seen if the West Indies captain will have Kieran Powell or Shai Hope as his partner at the top of the batting order.
Hope signalled his readiness for a return to the Test fold with a half-century followed by a hundred in the four-day intra-squad warm-up match at the Test venue.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Benzema exits early as France beat Bulgaria in final pre-Euro friendly
India's Chhetri says no comparisons with Messi
England boss Southgate speaks of 'pride' on eve of Euro 2020
Neymar helps Brazil to perfect six in WC qualifying
Krejcikova into French Open last four as Djokovic, Nadal eye blockbuster
Windies look to pounce on unsettled South Africa
Williamson out of 2nd Test against England
England face 'difficult time', says Anderson


Latest News
Nadal reaches 14th French Open semi-final
Trump-era ban on TikTok dropped by Biden
G7 must ensure vaccine access in developing countries: UN experts
Awami League, Covid both are monsters: Fakhrul
BGMEA urges govt to simplify RMG export procedures
Kalimullah out, Hasibur new VC of Rokeya University
Minor boy run over by truck
Bangladesh to see 3.6% GDP growth this year: World Bank
UNO who fined goat finally transferred
Webinar on 'Emotional Intelligence for Educators' by TESOL Society
Most Read News
One electrocuted in Kishoreganj
Obituary
Budget analyses confuse people
Chhatra Union demands withdrawal of 15pc VAT on private university
Reducing rape through online monitoring
56 people die in lightning strikes in a week
ACC files case against Pabna college principal
Highest daily Covid-19 infections in 40 days
17 killed in bus accident in India
Food adulteration, a public health concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft