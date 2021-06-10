Williamson out of 2nd Test against England

BIRMINGHAM, JUNE 9: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second and final Test against England at Edgbaston with a left elbow problem.

However, the Blackcaps are confident he will be fit to lead the team in the inaugural World Test Championship final against India starting on June 18.

Williamson, who captained New Zealand in last week's drawn first Test against England at Lord's, has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March. -AFP







