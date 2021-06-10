Sohel Rana returns home

Injured national football team's midfielder Sohel Rana, who has been ruled out from the Bangladesh's remaining matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar' 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, returned home on Wednesday from Doha after the doctor advised him to take four weeks bed rest.

Sohel Rana left the field in the 57th minute of the Bangladesh-Afghanistan match after suffering injury in his left hand.

A fracture was traced in his hand when an MRI and X-Ray were done at the hospital after the Afghanistan match.

Later, he was ruled out of the tournament for remaining two matches of the qualifiers.

Apart from Sohel Rana, four other key players - skipper Jamal Bhuyan, defender Rahmat Mia, and midfielders Biplu Ahmed and Masuk Mia Jony -- will miss the Oman match due to card and injury problems. -BSS







