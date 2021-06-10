Video
Thursday, 10 June, 2021
Jamal disappointed with team's result in India match

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Jamal disappointed with team's result in India match

Jamal disappointed with team's result in India match

Bangladesh national football team's skipper Jamal Bhuyan Jamal has expressed his disappointment for not achieving the desired result against India.
Jamal also expressed his sorrow to the supporters. He said how much he loves the country and the country's flag. This football superstar hopes that good results will come in the future.
On a Facebook status on Wednesday he wrote :"We are all disappointed that the expected results and craftsmanship were not achieved. If we want we can criticize what we shouldn't have in the match and that's normal when the opponent suddenly scores a goal in 79 minutes which is very disappointing.
Yet we have to move forward and work harder, and that's life. I love my country's flag and my team, it's hard to explain in my words. Surely our time will come if we work hard, Insha' Allah. We are all disappointed that we couldn't get the result and the performance we wanted.
We can all point fingers at what we should have done better, that is normal when you're frustrated and disappointed especially when they scored a goal out of nowhere in the 79th minute.
We have to move on and work even harder, nothing in life comes easy.
I love our flag and our team more than words can describe it, it's indescribable. Our time will come with hard work Inshallah."     -BSS


