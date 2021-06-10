Video
R Herath unlikely for Bangladesh coaching

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
BIPIN DANI

Former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath is unlikely to join the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin bowling coach.
According to highly placed sources in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) the negotiations with him have failed.
The 43-year-old Herath, who is the second highest Test wicket taker (433) in Sri Lanka was the front-runner to join the coaching staff and the same was confirmed by the bowler himself when his negotiations with the BCB were in progress earlier this month.
However, the negotiations could not reach a final conclusion and it is now believed that Herath may not replace New Zealander Danier Vettori.
"His chances to join our squad are very slim", one of the officials in Bangladesh, confirmed.
Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal and India's Sairaj Bahutule and their own local man Sohail Islam are the other contenders for the job.
Sri Lanka's former fast bowler Champaka Ramanayake has already been serving in Bangladesh cricket.


