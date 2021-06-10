Video
Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 4:45 AM
Mohammedan says sorry on bio-bubble issue, BCB issues warning notice

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Sports Reporter

Mohammedan Sporting Club apologized on Wednesday during a joint hearing of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) for breaking the bio-security rules.
"We sat for hearing on behalf of BCB and CCDM today," the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed told in a video message on Wednesday.
"Top Mohammedan officials, skipper Shakib Al Hasan and team manager were present during hearing. They acknowledged that they are known about the breaking of the bio-security rules and cooperated during hearing. They expressed their disappointment," he added.
Ahmed also informed that they are conscious and on the hard-line regarding bio-security issues. He said, "We, from the BCB and CCDM, like to ensure that the rest part of the must to go secured. We've communicated with all of the clubs and are continuously working to ensure bio-bubble maintenance".
It was June 4 and Mohammedans had no schedule to practice on that day but still Shakib had come to ground and practiced individually at the Academy Ground of the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium breaking team's bio security policy.
As Mohammedan admit their fault, the hearing committee decided not to bestow formal penalty to the traditional club but will issue a notice of warning. "We'll give a notice to Mohammedan Club so that such incidents may not occur again. We are hopeful that we'll be able to continue the tournament successfully," Ahmed drew concluding lines.


