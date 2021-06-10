Bangladesh to miss Jamal, Rahmat and Biplu in Oman match



Bangladesh national football team in Gym session. photo: BFF

This match will be the last of the qualifying round for Bangladesh and before the match, the head coach of the national team James Day Jamie revealed that these three booters were going to be missed there. They all had yellow cards in the previous matches played against India and Afghanistan recently. As per FIFA rule for FIFA tier-1 match, one cannot play the immediate next international match with two yellow cards in a single or different match.

But this was not the only dilemma that English coach was dealing with at that moment. Due to injury problem, the team was already missing a few vital players and the latest edition was midfielder Mashuk Miah Johnny who received injury in the last match. After all these, James Day had only 17 booters available to play apart from the three custodians.

That is why the tensed coach said on Wednesday, "I have only 17 booters left to play the match. Due to suspension on Jamal and two others, they will not be able to play. We received letter from FIFA regarding this. So we will have to play the next match with what we have now."

After all these issues, none knows what Bangladesh can do against a powerful opponent like Oman in the next match.







Bangladesh national football team will not get three important booters including skipper Jamal Bhuiyan, Rahmat Miah and Biplu Ahmed in Oman match in the Preliminary Joint Qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup to be played on the 15th of June in Qatar.This match will be the last of the qualifying round for Bangladesh and before the match, the head coach of the national team James Day Jamie revealed that these three booters were going to be missed there. They all had yellow cards in the previous matches played against India and Afghanistan recently. As per FIFA rule for FIFA tier-1 match, one cannot play the immediate next international match with two yellow cards in a single or different match.But this was not the only dilemma that English coach was dealing with at that moment. Due to injury problem, the team was already missing a few vital players and the latest edition was midfielder Mashuk Miah Johnny who received injury in the last match. After all these, James Day had only 17 booters available to play apart from the three custodians.That is why the tensed coach said on Wednesday, "I have only 17 booters left to play the match. Due to suspension on Jamal and two others, they will not be able to play. We received letter from FIFA regarding this. So we will have to play the next match with what we have now."After all these issues, none knows what Bangladesh can do against a powerful opponent like Oman in the next match.