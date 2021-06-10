Smith, Warner and six more Aussies to skip Bangladesh tour



David Warner (L) and Steve Smith.

Beside Smith and Warner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Riley Meredith are likely names to withdraw names from the tours knocking at the door. Among them, Pat Cummins, whose fiancee is pregnant, is the likely to stay with the family.

No players have yet officially withdrawn from the tours, but mental health is one of the primary reasons apart from the physical issues.

In an interview to The Sydney Morning Herald, Cricket Australia (CA) selection chief Trevor Hohns clued up about resting top players. He said, "During the course of those discussions, it has become clear that recent experiences abroad, including but not limited to extended periods in bio-secure hubs and hard quarantine, have had an impact on the health and wellbeing of some players and their families".

"CA has maintained that the wellbeing of players, staff and officials is a top priority, and never more so than during the COVID-19 pandemic given the extraordinary challenges it has placed upon international athletes and sporting teams," Hohns added.

Considering the issue CA added six more players on Tuesday to the previously announced 23-man squad. Dan Christian, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Wes Agar, Nathan Ellis, and Ben McDermott are the new inclusions as the back-ups of top-eight players.

Earlier, Daniel Sams withdrew himself from contention to be selected for the upcoming tours.

Australians are getting on with it to depart home for West Indies on June 28 to play five T20i matches and three ODIs, followed by they will make travel in Bangladesh for five 20-over affairs.









