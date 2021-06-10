Video
Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 4:45 AM
Home Back Page

AL, Covid both are monsters, says Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Describing both Covid-19 and Awami League as 'enemies' of the country, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday urged their party leaders and activists to prepare for a "victory" against the "two devils".
"There're now two enemies in the country. Awami League is the enemy on one side and Corona is another enemy on the other. These two monsters are destroying everything we have. That's why we're being hindered. But we've to win and overcome all the barriers," he said.
Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at a discussion at BNP's Nayapaltan central office jointly arranged by Zia Smriti Pathagar and Jatiayatabadi Prakashana Sangstha, marking party founder Ziaur Rahman's 40th death anniversary.
He called upon the party leaders to get organised to achieve success through a struggle. "There's no shortcut to achieve a success. When you've to fight, you've to be fully equipped. We've to fight until we achieve the success."
He said the current government will not easily quit as it has become a 'dictator. "They know they won't be able to win any election. So, they'll play a game and drama in the name of elections, controlling everything as they did in 2014 and 2018." Fakhrul slammed his ruling party counterpart Obaidul Quader for what he said spreading lies against BNP and its leaders.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

