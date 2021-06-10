Contractor for second unit likely to be appointed by Aug

CHATTOGRAM Jun 9: The fate of the second unit of Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) is expected to be determined by August this year.

Newly appointed chairman of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) ABM Azad said, "Discussions between the probable contractor Technip and BPC have resumed."

"I hope we shall come to a conclusion within the next few months,' he added.

Contacted Muhammad Lukman, Managing Director of ERL, said discussions on the technical and commercial terms of the project has been continuing with the Technip.

Lukman hoped that the decision on the appointment of the contractor would be finalised by August this year.

The Engineers' India Limited has prepared the DPP for the project two years back. As per DPP, the project cost has been estimated at Tk 18,653 crore. Of them Tk 7,190 crore has been earmarked for construction of building, road, and land development.

The DPP has been further earmarked Tk 660 crore for customs duties, Tk 1343 crore for VAT, Tk 225 crore for purchasing chemical goods, and others for registration, vehicles, telecommunication, electrical goods etc.

The Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the second unit has been submitted to the Energy Ministry for approval.

Sources in the ministry said the period of the Consultant Engineers' India Limited has been extended for four years more. The extension period of four years has been approved by the government on August 10 last year till June 30 in 2024.

Sources said that the government is discussing about the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Contractor) with the Technip.

Technip of France has submitted the technical offer and financial offers for appointment as the contractor of the second unit.

The second unit of ERL will be built with own financing of the government of Bangladesh (GOB).

Meanwhile, the government has earlier signed an agreement with the Technip of France for preparation of documents on 'Front End Engineering Design (FEED) for construction of the second unit of the Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL). The proposal in this connection was approved in the Cabinet Purchase committee held on December in 2016.

In this connection another agreement was signed with Technip in 2015 last for construction of the Second unit of ERL.

Presently, the existing Eastern Refinery Ltd (ERL), only petroleum refinery plant in the country is meeting around 20 per cent of the national demand while the rest 80 per cent are being imported as finished products.

The total demand of petroleum products in the country is 7 million tonnes annually. Of them, about 1.2 million tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes are produced in the ERL while the remaining is imported as finished products. As a result, a huge amount of foreign currency is spent for import of refined petroleum products in the country.

With the construction of the new refinery unit, the dependence on the import of refined products will decline remarkably.

In order to implement the project, the BPC has taken a decision to acquire one thousand acres of land.

The existing lone Eastern Refinery Limited was established in 1967 to meet the growing demand of petroleum products of the country.

