Dhaka 4th worst city to live in

Dhaka ranks the fourth least liveable city in the world, according to a new report from the Economist Intelligence Unit or EIU. Damascus in war-torn Syria remained the worst-ranked city, below Port Moresby, Lagos and Dhaka.

Dhaka scored 33.5 out of 100 and ranked 137th out of 140 cities, according to the Global Liveability Index for 2021, published on Wednesday.

It has climbed up one notch in the index. On the 2019 index, the city ranked 138th among 140 cities worldwide, scoring 39.2. The latest ranking is from 2019 as last year's was cancelled due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 has shaken up the EIU's annual ranking of most liveable cities, propelling Auckland to first place, replacing Vienna, which crashed out of the top 10 as the island nations of New Zealand, Australia and Japan fared best.

