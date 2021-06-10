BD universities nowhere in QS World Univ ranking

No university of Bangladesh - neither public nor private -- has found any place at the top level of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University ranking of 2022.

The positions of Dhaka University (DU) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) remained unchanged at 801-1000, a very abysmal show at the global stage.

Besides, Bangladesh's two top private universities -- Brac University and North South University - have got their places at 1001-1200. QS does not assign specific positions for universities rated below 500.

But the universities in India and Pakistan have greatly outclassed those in Bangladesh as eight Indian and three Pakistani universities found their positions in the top 500. Twenty-six Asian universities were named in the global top 100 in the latest ranking like the previous year.

Two universities of Singapore - the National University of Singapore and the Nanyang Technological University - are there at the 11th and 12th spots respectively in the global ranking.

Massachusetts Institute for Technology (MIT) earned the top spot for the 10th consecutive time. It was followed by the University of Oxford, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, and Harvard University, in the top five. -UNB





