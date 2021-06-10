ACC files case against 17 people including 16 AB bank officials

Anti-Corruption Commision (ACC) on Tuesday filed a case against a total of 17 people, including 16 officials of AB Bank, on corruption charges and embezzlement of money.

Deputy Director ( Public Relation) of ACC Muhammad Arif Sadeq told UNB that from 2014 to 2017, these officials worked together to prepare work orders by abusing their power for fraudulent purposes.

They withdrew TK176 crore using these fake documents and by giving seven illegal bank guarantees without the approval of the office was embezzled too. A case has been registered against 17 people, including 16 officials of AB Bank for committing a punishable offense under Section 47 (48/47/471/09/109) and Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1948 by embezzling.

The accused in the case are- proprietor of Ershad Brothers Corporation Ershad Ali, former Exrcutive Vice- President (EVP) and branch manager (now retired) of AB Bank A. B. M Abdus Sattar, former AVP and Relationship Manager Abdur Rahim, SVP and former Relationship Manager Anisur Rahman, AVP Ruhul Amin and Shahidul Islam, EVP and Head of CRM at head office Wasika Afrazi , former VP Mufti Mustafizur Rahman, former SE VP and head of CRM (now retired) Salma Akhter AVP OCRM Member of Head Office Mohammad Emarat Hassan Fakir, former Principal Officer, AB Bank (currently Principal Officer of Mutual Trust Bank) Touhidul Islam , member of SVP and CRM of AB Bank Shamim-e-Mershed, member of VP and CRM of the same bank at head Office Khandaker Rashed Anowar, member of AVP and CRM Sirajul Islam, VP and Member of Credit Committee of AB Bank Mohammad Mahfuz-ul-Islam, , former DMD and MD (now retired) and Head of Credit Committee of AB Bank Ltd ( Head Office) Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury, former MD (now retired) AB Bank Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury. -UNB







