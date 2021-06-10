Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 10 June, 2021, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

ACC files case against 17 people including 16 AB bank officials

Published : Thursday, 10 June, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Anti-Corruption Commision (ACC) on Tuesday filed a case against a total of 17 people, including 16 officials of AB Bank, on corruption charges and embezzlement of money.
Deputy Director ( Public Relation) of ACC Muhammad Arif Sadeq told UNB that from 2014 to 2017, these officials worked together to prepare work orders by abusing their power for fraudulent purposes.
They withdrew TK176 crore using these fake documents and by giving seven illegal bank guarantees without the approval of the office was embezzled too. A case has been registered against 17 people, including 16 officials of AB Bank for committing a punishable offense under Section 47 (48/47/471/09/109) and Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1948 by embezzling.
The accused in the case are-  proprietor of Ershad Brothers  Corporation Ershad Ali,  former Exrcutive Vice- President (EVP) and branch manager (now retired) of AB Bank A. B. M Abdus Sattar,  former AVP and Relationship Manager Abdur Rahim, SVP and former Relationship Manager Anisur Rahman,   AVP Ruhul Amin and Shahidul Islam, EVP and Head of CRM at head office Wasika Afrazi , former VP Mufti Mustafizur Rahman, former SE VP and head of CRM (now retired) Salma Akhter   AVP OCRM Member of  Head Office Mohammad Emarat Hassan Fakir,  former Principal Officer, AB Bank (currently  Principal Officer of Mutual Trust Bank)  Touhidul Islam , member of SVP  and CRM of AB Bank Shamim-e-Mershed, member of VP  and CRM of the same bank at head Office Khandaker Rashed Anowar,   member of AVP and CRM Sirajul Islam,  VP and Member of Credit Committee of AB Bank  Mohammad Mahfuz-ul-Islam, , former DMD and MD (now retired) and Head of Credit Committee of AB Bank Ltd ( Head Office)  Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury,  former MD (now retired) AB Bank  Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL, Covid both are monsters, says Fakhrul
Contractor for second unit likely to be appointed by Aug
Dhaka 4th worst city to live in
BD universities nowhere in QS World Univ ranking
ACC files case against 17 people including 16 AB bank officials
A covered van of Transcom Pharmaceutical Company plunged
Budget skips many important issues on women: Experts
Two accused confess, one sent to jail


Latest News
Nadal reaches 14th French Open semi-final
Trump-era ban on TikTok dropped by Biden
G7 must ensure vaccine access in developing countries: UN experts
Awami League, Covid both are monsters: Fakhrul
BGMEA urges govt to simplify RMG export procedures
Kalimullah out, Hasibur new VC of Rokeya University
Minor boy run over by truck
Bangladesh to see 3.6% GDP growth this year: World Bank
UNO who fined goat finally transferred
Webinar on 'Emotional Intelligence for Educators' by TESOL Society
Most Read News
One electrocuted in Kishoreganj
Obituary
Budget analyses confuse people
Chhatra Union demands withdrawal of 15pc VAT on private university
Reducing rape through online monitoring
56 people die in lightning strikes in a week
ACC files case against Pabna college principal
Highest daily Covid-19 infections in 40 days
17 killed in bus accident in India
Food adulteration, a public health concern
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft